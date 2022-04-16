TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — Heavy traffic has been reported on east bound I-80 after multiple cars spun-out on snowy roads Saturday morning.

The spinouts have caused significant delays on theses roads. Caltrans District 3 tweeted that eastbound highway traffic is being turned around at Nevada Street, in Nevada City, due to the accidents.

As of now, no injuries or damages have been reported from the spinouts. California Highway Patrol advises all drivers to “take your time and slow it down!”, as they stated in a tweet.

Officials say high winds and snowfall can cause visibility issues. Recent forecasts expect snow to pile up near the northern and central California mountains throughout the weekend.

Chain controls continue to remain in affect in these areas. The Caltrans website advises drivers to “check your vehicle manufacturer’s specifications for use of tire chains/traction devices,” for all winter travel.