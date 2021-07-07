Helicopter crashes while responding to Northern California fire

WEED, CALIFORNIA – JULY 01: A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop water on Lava Fire as it moves through the area on July 01, 2021 in Weed, California. The Lava Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is currently 19 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A helicopter crashed while responding to the Lava Fire burning in Norhtern California Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Authorities said the pilot was able to walk away and is being assessed.

The Lava Fire has burned more than 25,000 acres in Siskiyou County and was 72% contained at last check.

Lighting is believed to be the cause of the blaze, which first sparked on June 24.

Seventeen structures have been destroyed — including 12 homes — and four firefighters have been injured.

No other details were immediately available.