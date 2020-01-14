‘Help me, she’s not my mom’: Girl’s plea for help on Stockton highway was prank, CHP says

STOCKTON (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is asking parents to always be aware of what children are doing in the backseat after a girl held up a sign that said “help me, she’s not my mom” while riding in her mom’s car in Stockton.

The South Sacramento CHP office said it received a call Saturday just after 5 p.m. regarding a car on Highway 99 at Dillard Road and a child holding up a sign in the backseat window, asking for help.

Officers later found the car in Stockton at 8 Mile Road.

The CHP said officers determined the girl made up the scenario and created the sign as “a fun thing to do.”

“The mother was unaware of what her daughter was doing and after it was determined that there was no foul play, the mother and daughter were allowed to leave the scene,” the CHP said on Facebook.

The highway patrol said six CHP units were assigned to the call — and that their time would have been better spend responding to legitimate calls.

The CHP reminds parents to be aware of what’s going on the backseat while they’re driving.