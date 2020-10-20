Here are California’s theme park reopening guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California officials on Tuesday released guidelines for theme parks to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the guidelines:

Smaller theme parks may resume operations in Tier 3 (Moderate/Orange)

Limited capacity of 25% or 500, whichever is fewer

May only open outdoor attractions

Ticket sales limited to visitors in same county

All theme parks may resume operations in Tier 4 (Yellow/Minimal)

Limited capacity of 25%

All theme parks

Implement reservation system and screen guests for symptoms in advance

Face coverings mandatory throughout the park unless eating or drinking

Larger theme parks such as Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain will not be allowed to open until the county is in the “yellow” tier, the least-restrictive of the state’s four-tiered system guiding reopenings, KTLA reports.

However, smaller theme parks, such as the two in the Bay Area, can reopen with the aforementioned modifications.

The announcement comes the same as San Francisco movies into the least restrictive yellow tier of the state’s reopening plan.

