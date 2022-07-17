SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — What better way to celebrate Sunday’s National Ice Cream Day, than with a cold and sweet treat? Kids and adults across the country will likely want a cup of ice cream to beat the summer heat.

Do you ever wonder what the most popular ice cream chains are in the United States? Google compiled a list of the most popular chain in each state.

Baskin Robbins takes home the honor of most popular in California. It leads all chains as 13 other states have it as the most popular, according to Google.

Dairy Queen came in second as it ranked as most popular in 12 states. Cold Stone is the most popular in 10 states. Check out the full map:

Google compiled the list by tracking what ice cream chain is the most searched in that state. Google also listed the 24 most popular California spots for ice cream.

Two Bay Area ice cream places were on the list. Miyako Old Fashioned Ice Cream in San Francisco ranked 10th, and Yersen Gelato Cakes in Danville ranked 11th in the state.

According to Google, the SF spot received 194 reviews and averaged a 4.88 rating out of 5. The business in Danville got an average score of 4.87 and received 140 reviews.

In addition, Google listed the 10 most popular “waffle-y beloved” local ice cream spots in the country. San Francisco’s Glazier Rolled Ice Cream & Boba Tea, located near Union Square, cracked the list as the only California spot.