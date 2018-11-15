California

Here's how border officials are prepping for arrival of migrant caravan

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 06:23 AM PST

Some migrants traveling with a Central American caravan from Honduras arrived in Tijuana, Mexico. 

About 800 migrants are reportedly just south of the U.S. border. 

The migrants say they plan to wait for the rest of the caravan before going to the port of entry. 

Border agents say they are watching the area closely from the ground, air, and water. 

Tuesday afternoon, people on the Mexican side of the border could be seen climbing the fence that divides San Diego from Tijuana. 

Witnesses say a few made it onto U.S. soil, but they quickly ran back as Border Patrol agents approached. 

A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman says officials have since added razor wire to the top and bottom of the fence. 

