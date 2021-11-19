Here’s how much it will cost you to travel to San Diego this holiday season

Downtown San Diego skyline in California, USA at sunset

As the U.S. loosened travel restrictions, this holiday season is expected to see a surge of travelers.

If you are looking to travel within California, San Diego is known to be a popular destination.

Here’s how much it will cost to travel from the Bay Area to San Diego this Thanksgiving through various means of transportation:

By plane

For U.S. domestic flights, the cheapest days to fly are usually Tuesdays, Wednesday and Saturdays.

Below are some of the cheapest flights online (subject to change).

Flights from San Jose International Airport (SJC) to San Diego International Airport (SAN)

November 21 to November 27 (round trip for one person):

Delta Airlines 11/21/21 Depart: SJC 1:30 p.m. (one stop in SLC, approx.. 47 min) Arrive: SAN 6:08 p.m. Alaska Airlines 11/27/21 Depart: SAN 9:00 a.m. Arrive: SJC 10:29 a.m. Cost: $363 total (roundtrip) (As of 11/19/21)

Alaska Airlines 11/21/21 Depart: SJC 4:35 p.m. (nonstop) Arrive: SAN 5:57 p.m. Alaska Airlines 11/27/21 Depart: SAN 9:00 a.m. (nonstop) Arrive: SJC 10:29 a.m. Cost: $413 total (roundtrip) (As of 11/19/21)

Alaska Airlines 11/21/21 Depart: SJC 6:30 a.m. (nonstop) Arrive: SAN 7:52 a.m. Alaska Airlines 11/27/21 Depart: SAN 9:00 a.m. (nonstop) Arrive: SJC 10:29 a.m. Cost: $435 total (roundtrip) (As of 11/19/21)

Flights from San Francisco International (SFO) to San Diego International (SAN)

Two options to depart on November 20 or 21 to November 27 (round trip for one person):

Frontier Airlines 11/20/21 Depart: SFO 8:18 p.m. (overnight layover in DEN) Arrive: SAN 4:10 p.m. Alaska Airlines 11/27/21 Depart: SAN 7:45 a.m. (nonstop) Arrive: SFO 9:24 a.m. Cost: $382 (As of 11/19/21)

Delta Airlines 11/21/21 Depart: SFO 1:27 p.m. (one stop SLC, approx. 51 min) Arrive: SAN 6:08 p.m. Alaska Airlines 11/27/21 Depart: SAN 7:45 a.m. (nonstop) Arrive: SFO 9:24 a.m. Cost: $445 total (roundtrip) (As of 11/19/21)

By car

From San Jose to San Diego (distance: approx. 460 miles)

The current average price for a gallon of gas in California is $4.70, according to AAA gas tracker.

It will cost you approximately $85(one-way) for gas from San Jose to San Diego.

Gas prices vary throughout counties, with cheaper gas prices located in Southern California.

The average gas price per gallon in Santa Clara County is $4.80.

From San Francisco to San Diego (distance: approx. 495 miles)

It will cost approximately $95 in gas to drive from San Francisco to San Diego.

The average gas price per gallon in Santa Francisco County is $4.90.