FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility.
PG&E said that based on current energy supply forecasts, rotating power outages are likely to occur Tuesday.
If you want to find out if you’ll be affected, here’s how:
First, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages.
Second, locate the yellow box that says “LOOK UP YOUR ROTATING OUTAGE BLOCK NUMBER.”
That button will open a new tab. On that page on the top-left, enter your address in the search box.
This will an “outage block” and “sub outage block” — for example, 07 and then J — or 7J.
Finally, go back to the first page and see where you are.
Use the number first to locate your group — for Tuesday, those are labeled 1-7. Then look at the middle column to see which letters in your section are impacted. The rotating outage block numbers in section 7 for Tuesday are listed as 7I-7O — which includes 7J from the previous example.
The far-right column lists the time for those affected who could be a part of a rolling blackout Tuesday is 10 p.m.
Bookmark this story for use in future rolling blackout situations.
Latest Stories:
- Here’s how to see if you’ll be impacted by a rolling blackout
- Cal ISO warns customers of power outages Tuesday
- Proclamation celebrates 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote
- Trump promises aid as Iowa recovers from derecho
- Charlotte Hornets radio broadcaster suspended indefinitely for racial slur in tweet