Here’s when you can buy tickets to Disneyland Resort

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Disneyland Resort shared its reopening plan, including how to get a ticket and a reservation to visit.

Only California residents will be able to visit the park, in groups made up of no more than three households, the park said.

The theme park reservation system opens on April 12, 2021.

“To accommodate as many types of ticket holders as possible, reservations for select dates may be made available on a rolling basis. Check for updated availability,” the park said.

Ticket sales resume on April 15, 2021, with potential requirements to provide proof of state residency.

Here are some other changes:

Select attractions and certain experiences that draw large group gatherings—such as parades and nighttime spectaculars—will return at a later date. While character meet-and-greets will be temporarily unavailable, characters will be in our parks in new ways to entertain and delight our Guests. The Disneyland Resort will also have capacity measures in place, as well as limitations on parking and operating hours. Disneyland Resort

Face coverings are required for all who are at least two years and older. Some locations will require temperature checks.

The park will also implement physical distancing efforts and contactless payment options.