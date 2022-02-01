Here’s which U.S. state has the worst pothole problem

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Potholes are not uncommon in California — But according to a new report, California does not have the worst pothole problem in the United States.

Quote Wizard released a report stating that California was ranked 19th out of 50.

In addition, not a single California city made the list of 50 cities with the worst potholes.

Washington state and the city of Yakima were ranked as being the worst.

This was determined through Google search statistics since 2004. There had been more searches for pothole-related complaints in Washington than in any other state.

The states with the least amount of pothole complaints were Arkansas, Nevada, Wyoming.

The report stated that “potholes mainly form during winter and early spring when temperatures change frequently. First, snow and ice melt and seep into the pavement. Then, when the temperature drops again, the water refreezes and expands, cracking the road and opening up a pothole.”

These small potholes have caused nearly $3-billion a year in car damages across the country, according to AAA.

The top five states with the worst potholes were:

Washington Indiana Michigan Nebraska Ohio

For the full list, visit the Quote Wizard website.