High fire danger: Researchers say conditions are dangerously dry

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – To say we are in desperate need of rain would be an understatement, but researchers at San Jose State found out that conditions are dangerously dry, even more so than previously thought.

That information is being used in the preparations for a potentially harsh fire season.

A snapshot was taken from high up in the Santa Cruz Mountains by members of the San Jose State University Fire Weather Research Laboratory — While it may look green and healthy, samples taken show no new growth and that’s not good.

Professor Craig Clements is the director of the lab — The team conducts various tests and operations, one where a truck contains a fire weather profiling system.

He says those April clippings evaluated for their fuel moisture content gives insight into what may be in store for the fire season.

CalFire Battalion Chief John Heggie says they constantly look over data for the entire state such as what comes from the fire weather lab.

With fire season nearing, Professor Clements adds the data can also help the public take action.