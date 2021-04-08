Highway 1 along Big Sur reopening soon after massive mudslide

BIG SUR, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 1 along Big Sur will open this month way ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The scenic highway that overlooks the Pacific Ocean will open to traffic by Friday, April 30, two months ahead of schedule due to favorable weather and soil conditions, Caltrans said.

Highway 1 closed in January when a powerful storm triggered a huge chunk of roadway down into the ocean.

More than 16 inches of rain caused a steep slope to cave in, and the slip-out brought a part of Highway 1 down with it.

Crews began to rebuild in early March.

“Thanks for your patience and cooperation, kudos to our crews/contractor for a safe, speedy rebuild,” Caltrans wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time work had to be done alongside Highway 1.

In May of 2017, 6 million cubic yards of rock and soil slid off the mountain into the ocean and formed 15 acres of new coastline.

USGS researchers described the Mud Creek landslide as “catastrophic.”

The highway was closed for more than a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.