Highway 1 near Big Sur to close due to anticipated storm

(KRON) – A major storm is headed our way, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in the Bay Area this weekend, marking the arrival of another atmospheric river to the region.

NWS is warning of possible flooding, mudslides, downed trees and power outages as storm conditions batter the region.

And now – Caltrans has announced that parts of Highway 1, near Big Sur will close amid the anticipated weather.

Paul’s Slide is expected to close on Saturday at 5 p.m., while Mud Creek will shut down on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Caltrans said its crews will assess road conditions when its safe to do so.

If you recall, Highway 1 was closed for 14 months after it was blocked by a massive landslide.

It reopened in January of 2018.

No additional information is available at this time.

