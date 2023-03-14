WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 1, a major corridor connecting Santa Cruz County to Monterey County along the coast, has been fully shutdown for three days because of flooding south of Watsonville.

Many drivers who depend on Highway 1 are wondering, when will it reopen?

The California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz wrote, “It’s UNKNOWN. A levee breach has eroded the embankment around the Pajaro Bridge. Caltrans engineers are monitoring the bridge and its integrity.”

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, state officials said there’s still no estimated time for when Highway 1 will reopen.

An aerial image provided by Caltrans shows Highway 1 crossing over the Pajaro River.

The hard closure began on Sunday morning. Emergency crews put up barricades diverting drivers off Highway 1 northbound at Salinas Road on the Monterey County side of the border. Barricades are also diverting drivers off Highway 1 southbound at Highway 129 (Riverside Drive) on the Santa Cruz County side of the border.

An atmospheric river poured rain over the region before water from the Pajaro River breached a levee 4.7 miles upstream Saturday.

Caltrans officials wrote Tuesday, “Flooding from this breach overflowed the highway on Sunday, March 12 which led to its closure. Water from this breach continues to be of concern as it surrounds Highway 1 and the bridges at the Pajaro River.”

Highway 1 crosses the Pajaro River via two bridges. As they cross the river, the bridges pass over two levee embankments, one to the south on the Monterey County side, and one on the Santa Cruz County side of the river. The Pajaro River flows between these two levee embankments.

Caltrans officials said water flowing from the upstream levee breach has eroded embankment material around the bridge supports, exposing foundation piles.

“Before Highway 1 can reopen, assessments of the bridges will have to be made to determine their load capacity and whether or not any weight restrictions need to be applied as a result of the loss of embankment material around the support structures. Engineers are continuing to monitor the bridges,” Caltrans official wrote.

A detour is in place that takes driver nearly one hour of additional travel time. The detour funnels northbound drivers through Watsonville on Highway 129 east, over to Highway 101 north through Prunedale, then Highway 156 west through Castroville, before finally reconnecting with Highway 1.

The reverse of this detour is the only option for southbound drivers.

This aerial photograph shows train cars, vehicles and homes in floodwaters in Pajaro, California on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This aerial photograp shows vehicles and homes engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro, California on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON /AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of residents were evacuated from Pajaro when the levee breached upstream Saturday and spilled floodwaters into surrounding farmland and neighborhoods. Rivers flowing through four counties feed into the Pajaro River downstream before reaching the ocean.

Monterey County officials gave the following updates on efforts to repair the Pajaro River levee breach:

• Emergency repair work continues. Overnight, contractors worked to fill a 400 foot wide gap with rocks and fill, and as of 10 a.m. had only 30 feet to go until material is covering the width of the breach. This will stabilize the gap and prevent expansion. Water will continue to flow out of the river into the community of Pajaro, but at a slightly reduced rate.

• Once the width is covered, work will begin to build up the wall to meet the levee height. This work will take 1-2 weeks to complete.

• Work will continue at the site around-the-clock unless storm conditions become too dangerous.