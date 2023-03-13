PAJARO, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 1 is still underwater after a levee break unleashed massive flooding along the Santa Cruz-Monterey county line.

Highway 1 has remained closed in all directions since Sunday morning. As of noon Monday, Caltrans District 5 and California Highway Patrol officials said Highway 1 was still closed with no estimated time of reopening.

Last weekend’s atmospheric river poured so much rain into the Pajaro River that its levee failed, sending floodwaters across Pajaro neighborhoods and agricultural fields as far as the eye can see.

Floodwaters from the swollen Pajaro River cover Highway 1 on the Santa Cruz-Monterey county line. (Image courtesy Watsonville Police Department)

Emergency officials have a traffic barricade blocking all motorists from entering Highway 1 southbound at Riverside Drive (Highway 129) and blocking drivers from entering Highway 1 northbound at Salinas Road.

Monday marked the second day in a row that Santa Cruz County was cut off from Monterey County along the coast. Caltrans officials said the best alternate route around the Highway 1 closer is by traveling Highway 129 to Highway 101 to Highway 156. Drivers should expect major delays with traffic backing up on Highway 129.

Highway 152 also remains closed to due to flooding at Carlton Road eastbound and Watsonville Road westbound.

Officials said the Pajaro River’s levee breach is about 300 feet wide. Crews had gone door to door Friday afternoon to urge residents to leave before the rains came, but some stayed and had to be pulled from floodwaters early Saturday. The California National Guard rescued more than 50 people overnight. One video showed a member of the Guard helping a driver out of a car trapped by water up to their waists.

This aerial photograph shows floodwaters submerging the road to enter Pajaro, California, on March 11, 2023. Residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night after an atmospheric river surge broke the Pajaro Levee and sent flood waters flowing into the community. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Naomi Rodriguez treads through flood waters to reach her home in the Pajaro area of Watsonville, California on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight,” wrote Luis Alejo, chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.

Pajaro, a small community on the south Santa Cruz County and north Monterey County border, is seen overwhelmed by floodwaters on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pajaro’s farm fields were also covered by floodwaters. The region’s economy depends on its agricultural fields. Nearby Watsonville is considered the “Strawberry Capital of the World.” (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management gave the following update Monday:

“The Pajaro River levee breached … upstream from the community of Pajaro in the vicinity of River Mile 10 (Saturday). The breach is currently approximately 300 feet in width. Emergency temporary repair work to stabilize the breach is underway. Flood waters are moving through the community and southward. Residents who have not left the area are still encouraged to do so. High water vehicles, dive and search and rescue and mutual support agencies continue to work in the area. No deaths or injuries have been reported.”

Evacuation Orders

Areas of Aroyo Seco, Effective Immediately March 10th

Pajaro Community, Effective Immediately, March 10th

San Ardo, Effective Immediately, March 11th

Areas of the Salinas River (Greenfield to Gonzales) Effective Immediately March 11th

Areas of the Salinas River (Gonzales to Spreckels) Effective Immediately March 12th

Salinas River Areas Northwest of Spreckels

Evacuation Warning

Areas of the Salinas River/Elkhorn & Moro Cojo Slough

Low-Lying Areas of the Castroville Community

Naomi Rodriguez treads through flood waters to reach her home in Pajaro on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.