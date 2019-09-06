Highway 50 road closures expected in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Part of Highway 50 is set to be closed for up to two weeks in October, according to CalTrans.

A mile-long stretch of the highway will be closed beginning Oct. 18 due to construction.

The roadwork was reportedly initiated because of the wear-and-tear of the bridge over the years.







CalTrans is holding two public meetings to discuss further details with the community.

For a list of alternate routes around construction, click here.

For a look at live traffic conditions, click here.