Highway 50 road closures expected in Lake Tahoe

California
LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Part of Highway 50 is set to be closed for up to two weeks in October, according to CalTrans.

A mile-long stretch of the highway will be closed beginning Oct. 18 due to construction.

The roadwork was reportedly initiated because of the wear-and-tear of the bridge over the years.

CalTrans is holding two public meetings to discuss further details with the community.

