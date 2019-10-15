Hilarious reactions to earthquake felt across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Pleasant Hill late Monday night and was felt across the Bay Area.

So what’s the first thing Californians do when they feel an earthquake? Drop, cover and hold? Check their home for damages?

No. They immediately open up Twitter to start tweeting about it.

Thankfully, there were no major injuries or damage following the quake.

But since nearly everyone in the Bay Area felt it, it made for some hilarious tweets:

If Earthquake Twitter is this good, Nuclear Apocalpyse Twitter is gonna be lit — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 15, 2019

Californians on their way to check Twitter after they felt the #earthquake pic.twitter.com/eyQkcQuw02 — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) October 15, 2019

Power outages due to fire threats last week, #earthquake this week…



Californians: pic.twitter.com/dlSznNA1M8 — Ang (@little_anggg) October 15, 2019

Me in my room during that quake pic.twitter.com/M5Yt6NqczE — deb🏁✨ (@deborahhxo) October 15, 2019

People trying to escape the earthquake in California.



#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/mwrtK9cl58 — Cameron Grant (@coolercambackup) October 15, 2019

Amazing images of the devastation in the California Earthquake.



#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/pRgja2uFIj — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) October 15, 2019

how to survive an earthquake. tips from my cousin pic.twitter.com/3RDCpo2dwY — e-boy ralph (@RALPHABURAME) October 15, 2019

#earthquake

Me finding a way to blame the earthquake on PG&E so I can sue them for emotional damages. pic.twitter.com/uNP0TTBlTd — kenny💫 (@kennnykahn) October 15, 2019

me in my lil twin bed during that #earthquake pic.twitter.com/NCU2uL0aVo — Pardis Tashakori (@par_diesel) October 15, 2019

Visual representation of me sitting up in bed when I realized that what I was feeling was indeed an #earthquake pic.twitter.com/hQ2MwnWJsq — HK2019 (@hennypennykenny) October 15, 2019

Earthquake at work got me like pic.twitter.com/u8w4XhGg6c — thatniggajerel (@isthatjerel) October 15, 2019

Y’all up? — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) October 15, 2019

