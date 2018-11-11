California

Hill Fire in Southern California is 70 percent contained

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 09:07 AM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 09:07 AM PST

VENTURA COUNTY (KRON) - The Hill Fire burning in Southern California reached 4,531 acres, but officials announced that it has been 70 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

The fire ignited at Hill Canyon Road and Santa Rosa Road in Santa Rosa Valley of Ventura County on Thursday around 2 p.m.

Officials say the Hill Fire has not had any reported injuries or deaths. 

Santa Ana winds will pick up throughout the day, but firefighters have been working to reinforce containment lines while the winds had calmed down. 

