Hit-and-run driver leaves teen girl fighting for her life

MADERA COUNTY (KSEE) — A 15-year-old who was set to start her sophomore year of high school in the fall is fighting for her life after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver last Friday.

Jenny Aguilar has been unconscious and in critical condition for the past five days at Community Regional Medical Center, according to her family.

She’s fighting brain swelling and has broken bones.

Her older brother says he’s living a nightmare.

The 15-year-old Madera South High schooler loves volleyball, working out and dogs.

She is also a precious younger sister to Eriberto Aguilar.

“You never know when this is going to happen, I didn’t know it was going to be this close to home,” Aguilar said. “And turns out, on this day and this night, it was.”

Last Friday, Jenny decided to jog to the gym to meet a friend.

“Her friend called me asking where she was,” Aguilar said.

She was hit by a dark sedan, while crossing the road at Monterey Street and Olive Avenues.

“The initial car that struck her, that knocked her to the ground, fled the scene,” Madera Police Department Sgt. Mark Trukki said.

Madera Police has released surveillance video of the car.

They say the driver was seen traveling faster than normal traffic. Then, it was seen driving down Olive Avenue, 34 seconds before the crash.

At some point after, police say the driver gets out and checks the damage.

Then, leaves.

“He or she knew they were in an accident, and failed to remain at the scene, and speak to us,” Trukki said.

It looks like there are letters “R-E-M” on the side of the car, but police say that’s incorrect.

Trukki says it looks like that because of pixilation and the movement of the vehicle when the photo was captured.

“We believe it’s some kind of writing and possible phone number for a business,” Trukki said.

Aguilar and his family are trying to stay positive; with a message, to whoever hit Jenny.

“If you’re a human at heart, if you’re a true man, if you’re a — it doesn’t matter if you’re a woman, you should just turn yourself in,” Aguilar said.

Police say based on car parts found at the scene, the car is a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra, year 2011 or 2016, with front damage to the driver’s side.

Anyone with more information, should call the Madera Police Department.

