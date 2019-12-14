Hollywood man sentenced in brutal ax attack of bystander who offered to pay for him

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A man was sentenced Thursday for a vicious 2017 ax attack on a bystander who offered to pay for items the defendant was trying to steal from a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood.

Kisu Brown, 44, of West Hollywood, was given a term of nine and a half years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Brown pleaded no contest in April to attempted voluntary manslaughter, and admitted to using the ax to inflict great bodily injury.

Surveillance cameras captured part of the Sept. 2 assault outside the convenience store at 7950 Santa Monica Blvd. The video shows Brown waiting outside until the victim exits, then ambushing him with the ax.

Brown allegedly slammed the weapon’s hatchet-type blade against the man’s skull multiple times. The victim also nearly had his hand severed off, officials said.

Investigators said the violence erupted around 4 a.m., after a clerk confronted Brown for shoplifting.

The victim then offered to pay for his load, which apparently only provoked Brown further. The men argued before the fight turned physical, according to detectives.

Brown was originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated mayhem, and could have faced life in prison if convicted on both counts.

The sentence handed down Thursday was the maximum possible under the charges he was convicted on.

Brown had previous convictions including petty theft, assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree commercial burglary, authorities said.