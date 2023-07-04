(KSEE/KGPE) — A Los Banos home was destroyed Sunday night in a blaze that authorities believe was sparked by illegal fireworks, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Police received a call reporting a large fire on the 1000 block of Acaciawood Court just before 10 p.m. Officers say they arrived to find a residence fully engulfed in flames, and they observed the fire was spreading to the house next door. Flames were also reaching north to two houses on Parkwood Drive.

One home was ultimately destroyed by the fire, and three other homes suffered damage to trees, fencing, and outdoor sheds, according to officials.

Investigators said they noticed evidence of illegal firework use at one of the homes. Police said many occupants of that residence left the area as police and fire units were trying to contain the fire.

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for the residence. On the premises, they located numerous live illegal aerial fireworks. Police believe they were the same fireworks involved in the house fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged by the Los Banos Police Department to contact Detective Michael Neal at (209) 827-2520. To leave an anonymous tip, call 209-827-2545.

Police reminded community members that fireworks which don’t bear the safe and sane logo are illegal in Los Banos. Anyone who is caught with these devices could face a $1,250 fine and a citation.

“This is an unfortunate example of how dangerous these devices are for our residences and for our police and fire officials who respond to these dangerous calls,” police said.