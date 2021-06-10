Homeless veteran reunited with dog in Central California

A homeless Vietnam War veteran was reunited with his dog in Kettleman City, California, on June 6, police said.

This footage was released by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, who said Michael Hatfield’s dog, Rerun, was returned after reaching out to the public during a news broadcast on KMPH 26.

A family traveling through Kettleman City thought Rerun had been abandoned, and took him in and brought him on a road trip to the Sequoia Mountains.

The dog was tagged before being returned to Hatfield, according to the sheriff’s office.