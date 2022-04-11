SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A homicide suspect went on the run before he was nabbed in the Santa Cruz harbor as he was attempting to steal a boat, investigators said Monday.

Austin Michael Medeiros, 27, was taken into custody by Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol officers Sunday afternoon.

Santa Cruz police said officers found a loaded stolen firearm and psychedelic mushrooms in Medeiros’ possession.

Law enforcement authorities in Northern California said Medeiros murdered a young woman in Humboldt County.

The victim, 28-year-old Emily Rose May Lobba, was found dead by her caregiver on April 3 inside Lobba’s in Kneeland home.

Austin Michael Medeiros’ mug shot

The caregiver told deputies that when she tried to enter the house to check on Lobba, Medeiros blocked her path, attacked her, and fled the area.

Medeiros was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and his bail was set at $1 million.

He is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, grand theft, assault, carrying a loaded firearm, and drug possession.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 .