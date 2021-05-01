Honoring Gianna Bryant on what would’ve been her 15th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Gianna Bryant would have turned 15 years old today.

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her late daughter’s birthday with the release of a new clothing line.

All proceeds from the “Mambacita” line will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, Vanessa Bryant said.

“When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world.



But what Gigi would love most about the Collection is that 100% of the proceeds will support the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports. Gigi was especially motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports, and it’s fitting that this capsule represents her values. Please know our family deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl, and we look forward to paying it forward to future Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas through the work of our Foundation.“ Vanessa Bryant via Instagram

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was 13 years old when she and eights others, including her father Kobe Bryant, died in helicopter crash in January of 2020 in Calabasas.

Gigi was up next.

She was going to carry on the Bryant name in basketball.

Over the years, the world watched her grow in her father’s arms, to a small child trying to hold his Finals MVP trophy to his companion at WNBA, college and NBA games around the country, listening to her father break down play and watching every detail on the court, just as he always did.

“She had the right mentality, so confident, relentless, so mean and aggressive,” WNBA forward Gabby Williams said. “And then (she would) walk off the court with the biggest, sweetest smile on her face. But my favorite part about her was just seeing how much she loved the game and loved to learn.”

Gigi dreamed of someday playing in the WNBA.

A custom Los Angeles Sparks jersey for Gigi was made in her honor.

To this day, Kobe and Gigi are remembered across the world.

Murals around the globe memorialize the father-daughter and their legacy.

