California

Horse found in swimming pool after seeking refuge from Camp Fire

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 07:34 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 07:34 PM PST

Paradise, CA (KSEE) -- A horse was found in a swimming pool after seeking refuge from the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA.

When Jeff Hill of Paradise, California returned to his evacuated neighborhood during the Camp Fire, he found a horse in a backyard swimming pool.

He said in a Facebook post the horse was tangled in the pool cover after escaping the flames.

He said that pool cover prevented her from drowning. Hill says he scrambled to unhook the cover and guided the horse up the shallow end steps.

Resources eventually came to escort the horse from the fire zone.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App