Horse found in swimming pool after seeking refuge from Camp Fire
Paradise, CA (KSEE) -- A horse was found in a swimming pool after seeking refuge from the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA.
When Jeff Hill of Paradise, California returned to his evacuated neighborhood during the Camp Fire, he found a horse in a backyard swimming pool.
He said in a Facebook post the horse was tangled in the pool cover after escaping the flames.
He said that pool cover prevented her from drowning. Hill says he scrambled to unhook the cover and guided the horse up the shallow end steps.
Resources eventually came to escort the horse from the fire zone.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
