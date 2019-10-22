Hottest place in US on Monday was in California

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Temperatures are again expected to reach the 90s in parts of Southern California Tuesday as the risk of wildfires persists across the region.

Anaheim was the hottest place in the U.S. Monday with a high of 98 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service said. Yorba Linda and San Pasqual Valley in San Diego followed with a high of 97 degrees. Fullerton, Chino, Escondido, Long Beach, Death Valley and Santee in San Diego County came in third at 96 degrees, according to the weather service.

Such high temperatures are expected this time of year and the numbers didn’t break any records, an agency spokesperson said.

The scorching temperatures will continue, with a heat advisory effective 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for much of Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange and San Diego county.

It will be hot today for most areas, with a Heat Advisory in effect for coastal and valley locations in Orange and San Diego Counties. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and avoid working outside during the hottest time of the day. #cawx #BeatTheHeatCheckTheBackSeat pic.twitter.com/LVyjCPkO70 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 22, 2019

Northeast winds with gusts up to 20 to 40 mph were expected. By Thursday, wind gusts could strengthen to 40 to 60 mph.

Humidities will hover between 8 to 15% before dropping to 2 to 9% Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

Southern California Edison in recent weeks issued power shutoff warnings during wildfire weather, but as of Tuesday morning, the utility said it was not considering any preemptive electricity cuts for the next 48 hours.

Strong winds pushed a 17-acre brush fire that ignited Monday afternoon into a residential neighborhood near Little Mountain Basin in San Bernardino. A larger, 40-acre blaze also threatened homes in the Pacific Palisades on Monday, but winds were not a factor in the spread of the flames, officials said.

