Kids love to take a ride on a Little Tikes car again and again. They also enjoy Little Tikes’ playsets, preschool toys, baby toys and furniture.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State is No. 4 in the nation for childcare, according to the 2022 Cost of Care Survey by care.com.

The weekly rate for a 9 a.m.-5 p.m. nanny is $829 in California, 19% and $135 more than the national average of $694, which is 23% higher than the $565 rate in 2019. The weekly rate for daycare is $286, 26% and $60 more than the national average of $226. Daycare at a childcare center only rose $11.

Beating California are Washington State, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia. D.C. has a weekly nanny rate of $855 and a whopping weekly childcare rate of $419.

Nationwide, the cost of childcare is going up. Fifty-eight percent of families expect to spend over $10,000 on childcare in 2022, up 13 points from 2019. Over half of families say they spend at least one-fifth of their income on childcare, up from 31% in 2019. The United States Department of Health and Human Services defines affordable childcare as costing 7% of income.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Care.com also provides a childcare cost calculator that will help people find daycares, nannies and other babysitters, and tutoring for their young ones.

Rounding out the top ten are Colorado, Oregon, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Vermont.