SAN DIEGO — If you’ve driven in California long, you know the speed limit on most freeways is set at 65 miles per hour — how much faster you drive is a matter of personal risk, legal and otherwise.

In dozens of other states, 70 mph speed limits are more common, with eight states that routinely push it to 80 mph.

So who’s responsible for setting the speed rules? While speed limits in your neighborhood are managed by the city or another local government entity, freeways fall to state lawmakers and the California Department of Transportation, better known as Caltrans.

The California legislature is responsible for the general guidelines for speeds on different types of roads, like rural highways or city freeways. The policies agreed on by lawmakers are then laid out in the state vehicle code.

While that sets the template for maximum speed limits (55 mph on undivided two-lane roads, 65 mph on all others), posted speeds can vary in practice. Caltrans’ California Manual for Setting Speed Limits lays out the process in detail. In short, studies by traffic engineers can result in minor deviations.

In some cases, that can bump the limit up to 70 mph, like on a well-known stretch of Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County, for example. In other areas, the speed limit might be reduced slightly.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit funded by auto insurance companies, provides regular comparisons of maximum posted speed limits nationwide. The institute is one of the industry’s foremost sources for crash research and vehicle safety ratings.

Here’s how California stacks up — you’ll notice, our upper limit tends to be a bit lower than other states. And check out the speed demons in Nevada, Montana and South Dakota.

State Rural interstates Urban interstates Alabama 70 65 Alaska 65 55 Arizona 75 65 Arkansas 75; trucks: 70 65 California 70; trucks: 55 65; trucks: 55 Colorado 75 65 Connecticut 65 55 Delaware 65 55 D.C. n/a 55 Florida 70 65 Georgia 70 70 Hawaii 60 60 Idaho 75; 80 on specified segments of road trucks: 70 75; 80 on specified segments of road; trucks: 65 Illinois 70 55 Indiana 70;trucks: 65 55 Iowa 70 55 Kansas 75 75 Kentucky 65; 70 on specified segments of road 65 Louisiana 75 70 Maine 75 75 Maryland 70 70 Massachusetts 65 65 Michigan 70 (65 trucks); 75 (65 trucks) on specified segments of road 70 Minnesota 70 65 Mississippi 70 70 Missouri 70 60 Montana 80; trucks: 70 65 Nebraska 75 70 Nevada 80 65 New Hampshire 65; 70 on specified segments of road 65 New Jersey 65 55 New Mexico 75 75 New York 65 65 North Carolina 70 70 North Dakota 75 75 Ohio 70 65 Oklahoma 75; 80 on specified segments of road 70 Oregon 65; 70 on specified segments of roadtrucks: 55; 65 on specified segments of road 55 Pennsylvania 70 70 Rhode Island 65 55 South Carolina 70 70 South Dakota 80 80 Tennessee 70 70 Texas 75; 80 or 85 on specified segments of road 75 Utah 75; 80 on specified segments of road 65 Vermont 65 55 Virginia 70 70 Washington 70; 75 on specified segments of road; trucks: 60 60 West Virginia 70 55 Wisconsin 70 70 Wyoming 75; 80 on specified segments of road 75; 80 on specified segments of road Data courtesy of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

You can view the list with footnotes and find additional information here.

Safety first

While California’s upper speed limits appear to be a little more tame than elsewhere in the country, researchers with the insurance institute and AAA argue they shouldn’t budge higher.

A study by the two organizations found that even small increases in speed can have “huge effects on crash outcomes,” the authors wrote. Researchers conducted crash tests at three different rates (40, 50 and 56 mph) and found that only slightly higher speeds resulted in greater risk of severe injury or death.

“Higher speed limits cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety improvements like airbags and improved structural designs,” said Dr. David Harkey, the insurance institute’s president, in a statement accompanying the study.

“The faster a driver is going before a crash, the less likely it is that they’ll be able to get down to a survivable speed even if they have a chance to brake before impact.”