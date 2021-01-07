California has a new travel advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Department of Public Health issued new travel restrictions amidst the latest surge of COVID-19 in the state.

It is now advised to self-quarantine for 10 days after returning from other states or countries. Non-essential travel, such as tourism or recreation, more than 120 miles from one’s home is to be avoided.

Essential travel is still allowed and is defined as such: work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California.

The previous travel restrictions were issued around the Thanksgiving holiday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, but with it still raging the state issued these orders, which supersede the ones issued on November 13, 2020.