How residents can check on status of cars CHP finds in Camp Fire
CHICO (KRON) - A press conference was held Monday evening to discuss multiple updates from the Camp Fire, which included recovered vehicles that had been abandoned throughout the towns of Paradise and Magalia.
California Highway Patrol has been working to clear the vehicles off of the roadways.
At this time, they have cleared about 60 vehicles.
Officials say that number will increase as it is a small but very important task to gain safe access back into Paradise.
While CHP is working to create a website to show the vehicles recovered, residents are able to go to the CHP Chico Facebook page where the officers are updating in real time screenshots the vehicles identified.
If residents affected are interested in where your vehicle is, the website will include the license plate number, the location where the vehicle was found, the make, model, the towing company and the tow number.
CHP is encouraging to frequently check and will be posting the website to the Facebook page later in the night on Monday.
Investigators and auto theft detectives from Sacramento are also working to identify the vehicles that were burned to the point where they are not easily identifiable.
