How to check your neighborhood for sex offenders before trick-or-treating

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Before your children head out to trick-or-treat Thursday, it is a good idea to familiarize yourself with where registered sex offenders may be living in your neighborhood.

The State of California provides a special database that is easy to use.

Parents and guardians can visit California Megan’s Law to see a list of all registered sex offenders and predators living in the area.

>>Click here to access California’s Megan’s Law Website

In addition to knowing where sex offenders are before sending children out to trick or treat, there are other steps parents can take to protect children.

Here are some simple ways to ensure a safer Halloween:

Make sure children are not trick or treating alone. They should go with a group or with a trusted adult;

Remind trick or treaters about road safety – look both ways before crossing the street and use the side walk and crosswalks when possible;

Equip children with a light source such as a flashlight or glow stick; and

Tell children to never go into the home of a stranger and do not approach a house without any lights on.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: