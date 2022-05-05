(KRON) – Due to California’s unclaimed property laws, banks, insurance companies and others have to submit the property of their customers to the State Controller’s office within several years if it goes unclaimed.

The most common types of unclaimed property are the contents of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes; stocks, mutual funds, bonds, and dividends; cashier’s checks and money orders; certificates of deposit; matured or terminated insurance policies; estates; mineral interests and royalty payments; trust funds and escrow accounts; and utility account deposits, according to the website of the State Controller, which also states it does not include real estate.

Through a search tab on the State Controller’s website that asks for their name (last, then first), Californians can get their unclaimed property back once it’s been submitted to the state. Fields for address and property number can be used to narrow the search.

People can check out via a cart option.

Claims can be made electronically or by mail, which is also explained on the website.