How to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With more and more places requiring COVID-19 vaccine verification to enter, what’s the best way to do it?

There are several options in California.

While it’s best not to carry the CDC vaccine card you got at the time of your vaccination with you, you can always carry a laminated copy, or take a photo of the original and carry it on your phone.

But some places will not accept either originals or copies.

If a digital certificate is required, visit the state of California’s Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record page. There you can enter your name and date of birth, and then you will be linked to a QR code and digital copy of your vaccination. Take a picture of that and save it to an album on your phone.

Now some venues are requiring specific vaccine verification, through a specific app. For example, if you are going to a show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, you will need to download the Clear app, which will create a health pass for a specific show. This will show if you are vaccinated or if you have been tested in the last 48 hours.

You can also create a digital vaccine card. Digital vaccine cards can also be accessed through the VaxYes app, the Airside Digital Identity app and the Common Pass app.

The key thing is to know what’s required, and the best way to find out is to first check with that restaurant entertainment venue or airline. That way, no surprises.