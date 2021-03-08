How to volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine sites in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccination sites.

You can help out as a medical volunteer, or general support.

The general support volunteer would be a greeter, help with registration, or manage volunteers.

All you have to do is submit your first and last name, ZIP code and contact information to find the various volunteer opportunities.

“The quickest way to ensure the safety of Californians is by increasing our state’s vaccination abilities, and My Turn – Volunteer will provide the volunteer resources needed to quickly vaccinate all Californians in our fight against COVID-19,” said Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday.

The state says new locations will regularly pop up as they continue to add vaccination sites around California. You can also allow notifications to get an alert when a volunteer post opens near you.

Sign up here.