How to watch 2020 Orionid meteor shower

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Don’t blink!

One of the most beautiful meteor showers of the year peaks tonight! The Orionids meteor shower is the result of Earth passing through debris from Halley’s Comet.

During the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, up to 20 meteors may be seen per hour in rural areas where there is little to no light pollution.

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the best time to see the meteors fly is between 1 a.m. CDT and dawn when the Orionid radiant is more than 30 degrees above the horizon.

HOW TO WATCH:

Have a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair

Lie flat on your back with feet facing southeast (if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere) & northeast (if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere)

It’ll take about 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the darkness and see the meteors

Have patience

If it’s cloudy in your area, don’t lose hope! You can try again Wednesday and Thursday nights as Orionid activity will be almost as strong on the night of Oct. 21 and 22, says AMS.

To view the meteor shower, you can look anywhere in the sky. If you blink, though, you may miss a meteor. They move very quickly, at about 147,000 mph.

Additional meteor showers that lit up the sky this year were the Lyrid shower in April and the Perseid shower in August.

NewsNation contributed to this report.

