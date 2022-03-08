SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Governor Gavin Newsom will be delivering his annual State of the State address at 5 p.m. today in Sacramento.

The event will be livestreamed on the governor’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (Santa Clarita) and Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) will be giving a response upon the conclusion of Newsom’s speech from the California Natural Resources Agency at 715 P Street. A livestream will be available on the Facebook page of the Senate Republican Caucus.

Newsom, who is running for reelection this year after a thumping victory in the effort to recall him last summer, has not revealed what he will discuss in the speech, though just last week he announced his care court solution to the state’s homelessness crisis, as KRON4 reported March 3.

Newsom has proposed putting the brakes on increasing the state’s gas tax, as voters feel pain at the pump. California currently has the nation’s highest average price of gas, at $5.44 as of early Tuesday, according to AAA.