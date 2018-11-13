California

How you can help victims of massive Camp Fire in Butte County

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 04:11 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 07:10 PM PST

How you can help victims of massive Camp Fire in Butte County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - As the deadly and destructive Camp Fire rages on in Butte County, many organizations are stepping up to help the victims--and you can also help.

The fire has led to six deaths and has charred 70,000 acres.

Here are some ways you can help:

1. AT&T and the Red Cross are partnering to help victims.

2. United Way of Northern California: Text BUTTEFIRE to 91999 or donate online.

3. Make a donation through the Salvation Army.

4. Sign up your home with Airbnb to help victims. 

5. North Valley Community Foundation

6. Volunteer at one of the shelters.

7. Donate used or new bedding to Dorothy Johnson Center, 775 East 16th St. in Chico. Families of special need's children are staying there.

8. Donate with Google. Just Google "Camp Fire How to Help"

9. GoFundMe has set up a donation link.

10. Animals will be cared for at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley. Small animals can be taken to Old County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro in Oroville or Chico Airport or the Chico Animal Shelter.

11. Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Luck are taking donations for fire victims.

12. How to help animals impacted by the fire

13. How to help educators and schools impacted by the fires



15. Organizations come together on GoFundMe to help employees

16. Rocket's Dog Rescue

17. Northern California shelters need volunteers.

Check back for updates.




