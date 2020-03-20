How you can safely help your community amid the coronavirus pandemic

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Interested in safely helping out your community during the coronavirus pandemic?

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order on Thursday, but Californians are still able to help their community during difficult times.

From donating to a shelter or food bank to volunteering at a food bank, the list continues on way to contribute to society.

If you are interested in making a difference, click here.

Latest News Headlines: