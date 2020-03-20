How you can safely help your community amid the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Interested in safely helping out your community during the coronavirus pandemic?
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order on Thursday, but Californians are still able to help their community during difficult times.
From donating to a shelter or food bank to volunteering at a food bank, the list continues on way to contribute to society.
If you are interested in making a difference, click here.
