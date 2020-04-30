Humboldt County sheriff against governor’s plan to close California beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal announced Thursday he opposes the anticipated announcement Governor Gavin Newsom will make ordering the closure of all beaches and state parks.

Governor Newsom’s decision comes after massive crowds showed up at Southern California beaches in Ventura and Orange counties.

“As Sheriff, I am the protector of constitutional rights in Humboldt County,” Sheriff Honsal said, “and if an order is issued that I believe violates our constitutional rights, I will not enforce it.”

Governor Newsom on Monday had mentioned Humboldt County along with Los Angeles and the Bay Area for abiding by the order and being responsible.

Governor Newsom is expected to make the announcement on Thursday at his noon daily briefing.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any further details, only adding that Sheriff Honsal will wait until after the governor’s press conference to make any further statements.

