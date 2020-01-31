Hundreds honor 14-year-old crash victim Alyssa Altobelli at candlelight vigil

NEWPORT BEACH (KRON/CNN) – Family, friends, and the community came together to mourn the loss of Alyssa Altobelli at a candlelight vigil Thursday.

The 14-year-old died alongside her parents – Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli and wife Keri – in the crash that also killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Hundreds showed up to the vigil to honor the teen, reading poems and praising her for her strong work ethic.

She was also a point guard with the girls Mamba basketball team.

She and her parents were in the group headed to Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament.

