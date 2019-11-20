Hungry bear in Tahoe gets trapped in car

TAHOE VISTA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Things did not go as planned for this big guy in Tahoe Vista!

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office in California posted this video on social media Wednesday.

It shows a bear trapped inside someone’s car trying to get out.

The animal was apparently looking for food when it got stuck inside.

Deputies found the bear and freed it, but not before it did a lot of damage to the car’s interior.

The sheriff’s department is warning residents not to leave food in their cars during this time and lock the doors!