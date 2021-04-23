Hwy 1 by Big Sur reopens after mudslide

BIG SUR, Calif. (BCN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to the California coast on Friday to commemorate the reopening of State Highway 1 at Rat Creek in Monterey County after heavy rainfall caused the roadway to collapse in January.

Nearly 150 feet of Highway 1 south of Big Sur was swept away by a mudslide.

Though rainfall from an atmospheric river storm was heavy, the area was susceptible to debris flows because of burn scars from last August’s wildfires.

Caltrans initially expected construction to be done by the summer, so the reopening is two months ahead of schedule.

Newsom will be joined by Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, and others at Rat Creek for the reopening ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.