I-5 closed due to 7,500-acre fire burning in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Interstate 5 is closed due to a 7,542-acre fire burning in Los Angeles, according to Caltrans.

The massive fire has put more than 20,000 homes under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed that one man has died from cardiac arrest.

As of 2 p.m., the wind-drive “Saddleridge” Fire is 13-percent contained.

The fire was originally reported a little after 9 p.m. Thursday night.

It quickly spread overnight and has destroyed at least 25 structures, according to LAFD.

More than 1,000 fire fighters are at the scene, helping with the fire.

