I-5 reopens after Delta Fire forces 6-day closure

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) -- Officials say a major interstate near the California-Oregon border has reopened six days a wildfire roaring along the roadway forced its closure.



California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Denise Yergenson says one lane in each direction of Interstate 5 reopened Monday at 8:30 a.m.



She says no vehicles carrying potential flammable materials will be allowed along a 17-mile stretch between Antlers Bridge in Lakehead and Flume Creek Road south of the city of Dunsmuir, California. She says that includes vehicles carrying hay, wood chips, lumber, logs.



The highway that traverses the West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce had been closed since Wednesday, forcing trucks and other traffic on smaller roads that has added 100 miles (160 kilometers) to their journeys.

UPDATE: I-5 between Redding and Mt. Shasta is OPEN. Travel is reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately 17 miles. Motorists are asked to drive with caution, obey all traffic control operations and be patient. Lengthy delay. FLAMMABLE VEHICLES ARE NOT ALLOWED. — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 10, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES