I-5 reopens over the Grapevine after snow forces closure

Jan 14, 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KRON/KGET) - After hours of being closed, Caltrans District 6 has announced that Interstate-5 has reopened on the Grapevine.

The California Highway Patrol still advises drivers to be cautious when making your way over the pass. 

Around noon, I-5 was closed in both directions over the Grapevine due to snowy conditions, CHP confirmed.

As of 4:30 p.m. Caltrans said CHP released on northbound traffic stuck on I-5, six to seven cars at a time to avoid further collisions.

The closure was reported just before noon on Monday and impacts Laval Road to Highway 138 near Lancaster, per CHP.

 

 

 

 

