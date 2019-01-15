I-5 reopens over the Grapevine after snow forces closure Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KRON/KGET) - After hours of being closed, Caltrans District 6 has announced that Interstate-5 has reopened on the Grapevine.

The California Highway Patrol still advises drivers to be cautious when making your way over the pass.

Around noon, I-5 was closed in both directions over the Grapevine due to snowy conditions, CHP confirmed.

As of 4:30 p.m. Caltrans said CHP released on northbound traffic stuck on I-5, six to seven cars at a time to avoid further collisions.

The closure was reported just before noon on Monday and impacts Laval Road to Highway 138 near Lancaster, per CHP.

GRAPEVINE: Southbound I-5 is now OPEN! CHP is providing pacing, please exercise caution as you make your way onto and over the pass. @CaltransDist7 @CaltransHQ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 15, 2019

GRAPEVINE: Southbound I-5 is now CLOSED at Grapevine Road, per CHP. We will continue to update on the roadway status throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/SJSAFd7hWo — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 14, 2019

Traffic is SLOW on #I-5 over Grapevine due to heavy snow and near-freezing weather. If you must travel, motorists should take first-aid kits, blankets, flash lights, snacks and water. Several vehicles are reported stuck near Gorman. Best advice: Avoid the area and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/EfRBREaw0e — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019

