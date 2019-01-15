I-5 reopens over the Grapevine after snow forces closure
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KRON/KGET) - After hours of being closed, Caltrans District 6 has announced that Interstate-5 has reopened on the Grapevine.
The California Highway Patrol still advises drivers to be cautious when making your way over the pass.
Around noon, I-5 was closed in both directions over the Grapevine due to snowy conditions, CHP confirmed.
As of 4:30 p.m. Caltrans said CHP released on northbound traffic stuck on I-5, six to seven cars at a time to avoid further collisions.
The closure was reported just before noon on Monday and impacts Laval Road to Highway 138 near Lancaster, per CHP.
