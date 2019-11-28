I-5 reopens through Grapevine after heavy snow forced closure early Thanksgiving Day

(KTLA) – Officers have started letting motorists through on both sides of the 5 Freeway along the Grapevine hours after heavy snow forced a closure early Thanksgiving Day.

Caltrans announced the closure of the freeway, which connects Los Angeles County and San Joaquin Valley, at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, just as many motorists hit the road for the holiday.

The Grapevine was forecast to see 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Snow levels were expected to drop as low as 2,500 feet in some areas of Southern California.

Most mountain areas will receive about 6 to 12 inches of snow through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The San Gabriel Mountains could see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

High Desert communities were also dumped with snow on Thanksgiving. That includes the Palmdale and Lancaster areas, which received an amount of snow forecasters said they haven’t seen since 2011.