I-80 closed to trucks, traffic being turned around in Sierra due to winter storm

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Interstate 80 is closed to trucks in both directions in the Sierra Thursday afternoon due to snowy weather conditions, according to the CHP.

Caltrans is turning traffic around in Colfax because of spin outs.

The National Weather Service is anticipating 12 to 18 inches of snow this afternoon along I-80 and Highway 50 with even more over night.

The weather agency says travel to Tahoe will be “nearly impossible” through Thursday night.

SR-89 is also closed at Emerald Bay because of winter weather conditions.

Chain controls are in place along several other Sierra roadways.

Video shared by Caltrans shows heavy snow falling along I-80 near Emigrant Gap at Laing Road.

I-80 has been closed to trucks in both directions.



Cal trans is currently turning all eastbound traffic in Colfax due to spin outs.



SR-89 is closed at emerald bay. Take the East Shore to get around Lake Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/7BCFJLh3Lo — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 16, 2020

I-80 has been closed to trucks in both directions.



Chain control Update:



I-80 is R2 The Nevada State Line to Colfax in both directions.



SR-89 is R2 Picketts Junction to Squaw Valley.

R1 Squw Valley to Truckee.

R1 Truckee to Plumas County Line. pic.twitter.com/8DvwKG6Tzj — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 16, 2020