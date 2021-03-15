If Feinstein retires, Newsom will nominate Black woman to Senate

(KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom says he will nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Senate if Dianne Feinstein retires.

At this time, the Senior California Senator has not said she plans on retiring soon.

On MSNBC Monday night, Newsom said he has multiple names in mind if a retirement does come.

In that same interview, he committed to choosing a Black woman.

Feinstein has been a California Senator for more than two decades and at 87-years-old, she is the oldest sitting Senator.

A recent report revealed some Democrats have voiced their concerns about her performance, saying she has memory issues.