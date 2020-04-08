If you live in California, you could have money waiting for you

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — At a time when people all across the country are hurting financially, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Some Californians have money waiting for them to claim it.

Common types of unclaimed property in California are bank accounts, stocks, bonds, uncashed checks, insurance benefits, wages, and safe deposit box contents.

To find out if you have any money waiting for you, click here.

Just put your last name. From there file your claim.

