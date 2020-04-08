SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — At a time when people all across the country are hurting financially, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Some Californians have money waiting for them to claim it.
Common types of unclaimed property in California are bank accounts, stocks, bonds, uncashed checks, insurance benefits, wages, and safe deposit box contents.
To find out if you have any money waiting for you, click here.
Just put your last name. From there file your claim.
Latest Stories:
- Philz Coffee reopens 27 Bay Area stores with new mobile pickup concept
- Even as virus deaths mount, governments eye exit strategies
- If you live in California, you could have money waiting for you
- Redskins weigh drafting Chase Young vs. trading No. 2 pick
- California nursing facility evacuated after staff no-shows