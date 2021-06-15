In about-face, UC requires students, faculty, staff to be vaccinated

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: People walk towards Sather Gate on the U.C. Berkeley campus on July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, California. U.C. Berkeley announced plans on Tuesday to move to online education for the start of the school’s fall semester due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The University of California is reversing course on its vaccination policy and will require all students, staff, and faculty to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall.

UC President Michael Drake “does plan to move forward with the vaccine mandate,” Regent Eloy Oritz Oakley said.

The UC system said vaccinations are required, even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the vaccines only for emergency use.

It isn’t clear at this time when the FDA will give full approval.

This decision reverses a previous policy UC announced in April requiring vaccinations only after the FDA fully approved at least one of the three vaccines now being administered.

UC has more than 280,000 students and 227,000 faculty and staff, and expects to return to mostly in-person instruction at its 10 campuses starting in August.

California State University officials said Monday they were still planning to wait for full FDA approval before mandating COVID vaccinations — but that could change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.